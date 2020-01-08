Clatsop County is accepting applications for an open seat on the Ambulance Service Area Advisory Committee.
The committee is responsible for monitoring and reviewing local emergency medical services.
The vacancy is for a two-year term. The committee meets four times a year.
Applications are available at the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410, in Astoria or on the county's website.
Appointments will be made by the Board of Commissioners.
