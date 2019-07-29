Clatsop County is looking for people to serve on the Board of Property Tax Appeals for the 2019-2020 term.
The board hears petitions from taxpayers seeking to decrease their real market or assessed value of real and personal property.
The Board of Commissioners is seeking candidates who have a working knowledge of the local real estate market; are willing to participate in public hearings; have mediation skills, real estate appraisal, financing or related background; and are familiar with Oregon property tax.
Applicants must be residents of Clatsop County, but cannot be employees of the county or of any taxing district within the county.
The Board of Commissioners makes appointments to a pool, from which the County Clerk selects three people to serve. Training is provided in January. The committee holds one to three daytime meetings beginning in February to hear petitions. The committee adjourns no later than April 15, 2020, with the term ending June 30, 2020.
Application forms for the appointments are available on the county website, www.co.clatsop.or.us, or through the county manager’s office, 800 Exchange Street, Suite 410, in Astoria.
Applications must be completed and turned in by 5 p.m. on Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.