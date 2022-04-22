The Arch Cape Water District Board on Thursday signed off on a $4.7 million purchase of 1,441 acres of commercial timberland in the Arch Cape watershed, a move to protect drinking water that was years in the making.
During the meeting, the board also accepted $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds from Business Oregon, the final funding needed to purchase the property. The purchase is primarily funded by the U.S. Forest Service, which invested $3.5 million in the conservation project through the forest legacy program.
The project will turn the timberlands around the source of Arch Cape’s drinking water into a community forest. The water district, which oversees 295 water connections, plans to significantly scale back logging and provide recreational opportunities while protecting water and wildlife habitat.
Astoria oversees a similar system at its 3,700-acre Bear Creek watershed, which provides the city’s drinking water. However, there is no public access or recreation on the site.
Few coastal communities have full control of their watershed. While the concept of community forestry is still somewhat uncommon in the Pacific Northwest, Phil Chick, Arch Cape’s water district manager, believes people will start to see more in the future.
“It’s a very proactive approach to drinking water protection and our board should be commended for having that sort of foresight,” Chick told The Astorian. “This is really, at its core, a natural infrastructure project for water quality and water quantity for the future.
“And that’s a big part of how we received our funding for this and received legislative support, because this is more than just a conservation project. This is an investment in natural infrastructure and green infrastructure ... to ensure we have enough water and enough quality water for the future.”
The property will tie into an additional 3,500 acres the North Coast Land Conservancy acquired for its Rainforest Reserve project above Arch Cape and adjacent to Oswald West State Park.
Chick expects the water district to close on the property by June.
Dan Seifer, the water district’s board president, said the board is grateful to the project partners and funding agencies.
“On a personal level, it’s kind of heartwarming in this era of political discord to have a collaborative effort actually come together and do something good,” he said. “It’s been a long and difficult process, but the end result is, as I said, heartwarming.”
Katie Voelke, the executive director of the North Coast Land Conservancy, said the nonprofit is excited to see the water district pursue the purchase.
“Arch Cape forest is a great example for all the small communities on the coast,” she said. “Showing there is a way to secure a clean, clear abundant water future for our towns.”
The water district will begin developing a recreation and access plan for the forest beginning in May, a public process that will last several months. The district will work with the land conservancy, Lewis and Clark Timberlands and the National Park Service to complete the plan.
Chick said the recreation component has been concerning for some in the community, which resulted in some opposition to the project.
“Just by the way it’s set up here and Highway 101 and the access points, this can’t be a Yellowstone National Park,” Chick said. “I don’t think anyone has any worries that anything like that is going to happen.
He said the goal with the process is to maintain the character of the land and its traditional local uses and gather community feedback.