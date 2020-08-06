Local efforts to conserve the Arch Cape watershed received a crucial boost this week from the Great American Outdoors Act.
The landmark measure, signed into law Tuesday by President Donald Trump, gained bipartisan support and will put funds toward deferred maintenance at national parks and other projects in Oregon and across the United States.
The Arch Cape Water and Sanitary District is set to receive $1 million this year and — with the law fully and permanently funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund — appears to be on solid footing for a request for $2.5 million next year.
Phil Chick, the district manager, estimates it will cost around $5.5 million to purchase 1,521 acres of commercial timberland around the source of Arch Cape’s drinking water.
But this week’s news was huge.
“This was the whole project,” Chick said. “I don’t think there’s a whole lot that’s in our way for doing it now. … It definitely opens up the door for optimism.”
The Great American Outdoors Act is the most significant investment in decades for national parks and public lands, according to Oregon Outdoors, an advocacy coalition representing the outdoor recreation industry, nonprofit recreation groups and conservation organizations.
The Arch Cape water district is in a due diligence period with property owner Onion Peak LLC to purchase the acreage by 2023, but they do not have a purchase price yet.
The information the water district is collecting now all seems to be pointing to go, Chick said.
Like many coastal communities, Arch Cape does not have full control of its watershed and residents have worried about how to ensure water quality long term while commercial logging is still a possibility on the land. The Arch Cape water district oversees 290 water connections.
The water district hopes to create a community forest on the acreage, managing the forest for both social and ecological benefits.
The property the district hopes to purchase would tie into an additional 3,500 acres the North Coast Land Conservancy is in the process of acquiring for its $10 million Rainforest Reserve project.
That project also received significant funding this year in the form of a $2.1 million Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board grant.
This year has highlighted another need besides water quality, Chick noted.
When much of the state shut down in the spring to slow the spread of the coronavirus, outdoor recreational options were limited in the southern portions of the North Coast. Large state parks like Oswald West, Ecola and Nehalem and other state lands closed, restricting access to beaches and forests.
The proposed community forest property was one of the few places people could go, Chick said.
“It’s a really vital recreation area for people from all over,” he said.
