The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking comment on Warrenton’s proposal to dredge the Hammond Marina.
The city wants to dredge more than 70,000 cubic yards of sediment from more than 10 acres to bring the marina’s depth to 8 feet during an average low tide, and 10 feet at the entrance. The sediment would be dredged through a pipeline and disposed in the Columbia River’s main channel nearby.
Comments are due by March 31. They can be sent by email to Brad.A.Johnson2@usace.army.mil or by mail to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Regulatory Branch, Brad A. Johnson, P.O. Box 2946, Portland, OR., 97208-2946.
All comments must include the submitter’s name and address, along with the Corps’ project reference number: NWP-1997-1562-6. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/HammondCorpsproject
