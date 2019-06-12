The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks public comment on a dock replacement for the proposed Westport county park.
Clatsop County plans to demolish a boat ramp built in the 1970s and build a new one roughly 20 feet upstream. The boat ramp revitalization is part of a larger plan to develop on the thinly shaped 27-acre property along the Westport Slough.
Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill donated the property in 2015 and gave $20,000 for a playground and picnic area.
Email comments to Brad.A.Johnson2@usace.army.mil or mail them to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Regulatory Branch A, Mr. Brad Johnson, P.O. 2946, Portland, Oregon 97208-2946.
Comments must include a Corps reference number — NWP-2019-93 — and the commenter’s name and address. Comments are due by July 11. For more information, visit www.nwp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/Notices/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.