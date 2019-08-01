Warrenton police arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing a city park and other property with five teenagers.
The spray-painted graffiti was found in July at Warrenton City Park on a dugout and on a large Conex box used for storage. There was also graffiti on the pedestrian ramp leading to the S.E. Second Street kayak dock.
Police identified Brandon Gillette as the adult suspected in the vandalism.
Police are still investigating, but believe they have found everybody involved in the crime.
