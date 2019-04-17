Local artist Andie Sterling has been chosen to create a mural for the 13th Street Alley in downtown Astoria.
Her design’s focus is a mountain range with a lush farmland valley and a tree line in the center of the alley.
Organic lines reaching to both entrances draw pedestrians to the focal point using a color palette from native elements: salmon, spruce, fir, lichen, moss, cranberry, Velella velella, fern and reflective colors on the Columbia River and Pacific Ocean. The walls of the alley will be prepared with a cool blue-white to reflect clean, bright light.
"I wanted to create a space and experience that would feel a little bit like a portal or sort of a transformative escape," Sterling said of her design. "It's a little bit whimsical, and the line work is really energetic and uplifting, the colors as well. So hoping it will be a happy space in all kinds of kinds of weather."
The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association began last year hanging lights in the alley and gathering donations for a mural to increase pedestrian traffic and improve safety in the corridor connecting Duane and Commercial streets.
Sterling's design was chosen from three finalists by a review panel of building owners, a representative from Astoria Visual Arts, a gallery owner and the chairman of the downtown association's design committee.
"We really liked the narrative that was involved in her thought process," Sarah Lu Heath, the executive director of the downtown association, said of Sterling's design. "One of the goals of the project was bringing people through the alley, and we thought that her ribbons of color were so dynamic, with the focal point of the mountain scape."
For the second phase of the mural, Sterling proposes a cobblestone ground cover and colored tile mosaic continuing the lines through the space, encouraging healthy moss growth for a softer, finished green space walkway.
The design goes before the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission in May. The project also needs a right-of-way variance to paint on the sidewalk. If all goes well, the downtown association anticipates the mural to be finished in June.
