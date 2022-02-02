The Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific has helped to provide resources to students across Clatsop County.
At the end of February, they have plans for a new deed.
Local members of the Assistance League, a nationwide nonprofit that seeks to strengthen the community through philanthropic programs, will purchase books from local bookstores and donate them to two dozen new kindergarten-through-fifth grade teachers.
The donations will help teachers build their personal libraries in classrooms while they juggle the other costs and challenges associated with being new teachers.
“Gosh, (teachers) spend so much money on everything that they have to do and it's nice to have a little library in your classroom,” said Mary Davies, the president of the Assistance League.
The group will buy books from Lucy’s Books, in Astoria, and Beach Books, in Seaside.
After communicating with teachers to figure out what books they are interested in, Davies said, they will post the lists inside the bookstores to seek additional donations from people in the community. She hopes to see several hundred books donated.
The donations will take place during the last week in February, also known as Action Week, which is a time for each chapter of the Assistance League to develop a new program to benefit the community.
The Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific has six major community-focused programs. Local members have especially made their mark with Operation School Bell, a program that clothes hundreds of students from the five school districts each year.
Other outreach includes scholarship opportunities for students exiting high school, the donation of sports and athletic gear to athletic programs and resource contributions for foster children.
“Overall, the (Assistance League) has been a critical and crucial part of our community and many of our families and students have benefited from the resources provided by them,” said Josh Jannusch, the principal at Warrenton Middle School.
Davies, who has been with the nonprofit since 2008, said she was drawn by the organization’s values and commitment to working with and helping children.
In addition to assisting teachers, the book donation program also aligns with another mission of the group — improving literacy among students.
“We are really excited … we are always trying to find new ways to help,” Davies said.