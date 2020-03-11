The Astoria Parks and Recreation Department is a finalist with Sandy and St. Helens for a new all-abilities play structure at Violet LaPlante Park funded by Moda Health’s Moda Assist Program.
Moda Health and the Portland Trail Blazers each donate $10 to the Trail Blazers Foundation for every assist during the NBA team’s regular season. The money goes toward an all-abilities playground in the chosen community.
The out-of-date playground at Violet LaPlante Park in Alderbrook is in need of replacement. With additional funds, the city will install a natural-themed climbing and play system to complement the park’s pastoral character.
Online voting determines the winning city. Vote online up to once a day at nba.com/blazers/assist until April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.