Astoria is accepting applications for seats on several local boards.

Volunteer positions are open on the city's Design Review Commission, Historic Landmarks Commission, Parks Board and budget committee.

Applicants for the Design Review Commission must be design professionals.

Information about the boards, along with applications, can be found on the city's website

Applications can be submitted to the city manager's office or online by 5 p.m. on Jan. 19. Appointments will be made by the mayor.

Tags