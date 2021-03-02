The Astoria City Council on Monday approved applications by Buoy Beer and Pilot House Distilling’s parent company, River Barrel Brewing Inc., and fishmeal company The Scoular Co. to join the Clatsop Enterprise Zone.
Entry provides five years of property tax breaks on new investments.
River Barrel is planning an $8 million expansion of its waterfront campus, including a new brewery for Buoy Beer in the former Video Horizons building and a new headquarters for Pilot House in a nearby warehouse.
Scoular plans to spend $10 million on a new fishmeal plant near the Astoria Regional Airport taking in scraps from local seafood processors and turning out protein for aquaculture and pet food.
The enterprise zone application requires the projects to create new jobs paying at least 130% of the county’s average income. Buoy’s project is expected to create between 15 and 20 new jobs, while Scoular’s new plant would employ around 10 people.
The projects still need the signoff from elected leaders for Clatsop County, Warrenton and the Port of Astoria, all co-sponsors of the enterprise zone.