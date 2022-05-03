The City Council, acting as the Astoria Development Commission, voted Monday night to adopt the waterfront master plan in Uniontown.
The plan – crafted by landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm Walker Macy – is a joint effort between the city and the Port of Astoria to redevelop the area between Pier 1 and the Astoria Bridge. For the past nine months, feedback was gathered from stakeholders, the public and an advisory committee.
Mike Zilis, a principal and a landscape architect for Walker Macy, presented a brief overview of the plan to the City Council at Monday’s meeting. The plan outlines a new hotel to replace the Astoria Riverwalk Inn, space for private development of marine industrial uses on Pier 1 and concepts for a market hall, fishing village and boardwalk around the West Mooring Basin.
The unanimous vote by the City Council followed the approval by Port of Astoria Commission in April.
“I did not expect to, but I really love the plan,” City Councilor Joan Herman said. “ ... It is really obvious how much public participation was involved in putting the plan together because it really captures Astoria, our working waterfront.”
Mayor Bruce Jones commended the comprehensive and multidimensional view the plan takes, with considerations for industrial, multipurpose and mixed-use facilities, as well as the tourism sector.
“I think it’s going to have a tremendous economic benefit and also be a community asset that residents and visitors alike will benefit from and enjoy,” the mayor said.
One focus of the plan was understanding that the area is a working waterfront, Zilis said.
City Councilor Tom Hilton, a business owner at Pier 39 and a former longshoreman, voiced approval of the plan, but noted it differed from his vision of a working waterfront. “It’s a great plan, but my heart, my vision would be big cranes and containers – that would be a working waterfront … This vision, in its scheme, is very good, looks very nice. I’m very excited about seeing what the future of our community has with this plan," he said.
"My personal vision would be for a real working waterfront, but we’ll work with what we got. I am excited to see what the future holds.”
City Councilor Tom Brownson and City Councilor Roger Rocka pointed to the progress the Port has made to get to this point.
“The Port has worked really hard over the past five, six years to put itself in the position where it can actually look forward to achieving goals. Five, six, seven, eight years ago, that seemed doubtful,” Brownson said. “But now, the administration and the commission has done great work to get them in position to where maybe over the next few years we can start really seeing the place shape up.”
Frank Spence, the president of the Port Commission, called the moment “monumental” and thanked the City Council.
After adopting the plan, the City Council unanimously voted to hire Walker Macy to complete the potential code revisions that will allow for development under the plan.
Planners from the consulting firm will continue to work with the city’s community development staff in crafting the specific code language, which will come before the Planning Commission and City Council for consideration.
The code amendments would only affect the 65 acres within the planning area of the waterfront master plan, Megan Leatherman, the city’s community development director, said.