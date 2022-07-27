The Astoria Planning Commission approved development code amendments Tuesday night designed to remove barriers for new housing construction.

The amendments, which are expected to go before the City Council in September, are in response to recent changes in state law intended to increase housing affordability and availability across Oregon.

Mailboxes for multifamily housing units in Astoria.

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.