Astoria City Hall
Buy Now

Scott Spence, the city manager in Lacey, Washington, will take on the leadership role in Astoria.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The City Council approved an employment contract Monday with Astoria’s next city manager.

Scott Spence, who serves as the city manager in Lacey, Washington, signed a conditional offer letter in October pending the completion of a background check.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.