The City Council approved an employment contract Monday with Astoria’s next city manager.
Scott Spence, who serves as the city manager in Lacey, Washington, signed a conditional offer letter in October pending the completion of a background check.
He is expected to begin work by Jan. 2. His annual salary will begin at $182,000.
Spence will replace Brett Estes, who stepped down in July after accepting a job with the state. Paul Benoit, who served as Astoria’s city manager prior to Estes, has filled in as interim city manager.
Spence brings 26 years of local government experience to the post, which includes 22 years with Lacey, holding positions as director of public affairs and assistant city manager. He was promoted to city manager in 2011.
Spence, who grew up in Oregon, started his career in Sherwood, where he served as assistant city manager.
During a special session on Monday, city councilors said they felt encouraged, especially after reading the comments that came out of interviews conducted during Spence’s background check.
“After reading all the accolades for Scott from people who have worked for him, who have worked with him or who he has worked for, I’m a little jealous that he’s going to be coming just as three of us are going and we won’t have a chance to work with him,” said City Councilor Roger Rocka, whose term expires at the end of the year. “But I also feel pretty good that we are leaving our incoming council in really great shape in terms of leadership. Scott is the real deal.”
Mayor-elect Sean Fitzpatrick, who participated in all of the City Council’s deliberations and interviews for the post, echoed the council’s comments.
“With a majority of the council turning over and a new city manager, it’s good to know that we’re going to have someone with such a level of experience on our side and sitting to my left when I am on the dais,” he said.
