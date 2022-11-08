Code changes designed to remove barriers for new housing construction were approved by the Astoria City Council Monday night, along with three last-minute requests.
The code changes, which include recommendations made in Clatsop County’s 2019 housing study, came in response to recent state legislation intended to increase housing affordability and availability across Oregon.
Astoria, and other medium-sized cities with a population over 10,000, must comply with new rules, which include allowing duplexes on residential lots that allow single-family homes.
The code changes were approved by the Planning Commission in July after a lengthy public process.
The City Council expanded its public hearing in October after receiving requests to leave homestay lodging in some residential zones permitted outright instead of conditional and to keep multifamily zoning permitted outright for entire buildings in the general commercial zone.
The third request — which drew debate Monday night — was to allow a limited number of vacation rentals permitted outright in historic buildings in commercial zones in order to keep the properties attractive to investors.
Interim City Manager Paul Benoit said the first two requests would likely not have any adverse effects, and that keeping multifamily zoning permitted outright would likely support the council’s goal of promoting more housing in the city.
City staff recommended allowing three to five vacation rentals in commercial buildings that are 50 or more years old and not built for or used as housing after 2019. The amendment also restricts the vacation rentals to less than half the building.
The City Council unanimously approved the slate of code changes and last minute amendments with a limit of five vacation rentals in older commercial buildings.
“I thought that several citizens had really good comments over the course of the last several public hearings and meetings, and brought up some points that were definitely worth consideration,” Mayor Bruce Jones said. “Which is why we’ve delayed this for two meetings now, to come up with some satisfactory language that would address some of the commonsense things that were not obvious at first glance, but which when people brought it to our attention seemed to make sense.”
The request to allow a limited number of vacation rentals in historic commercial buildings came from Trudy Van Dusen Čitović, and her brother, Willis Van Dusen Jr., the owners of Van Dusen Beverages.
They, and other local investors, expressed concerns about an amendment that would allow hotels and vacation rentals in commercial zones along the Columbia River and Port of Astoria under conditional use instead of permitted outright.
They argued that without a guarantee of vacation rentals to help recoup costs — since they would be subjected to a public process — investors would be less likely to rehabilitate historic buildings.
During the meeting on Monday, Čitović argued that limiting the units in addition to restricting vacation rentals to less than half the building is redundant.
“But limiting it down to three units really puts an investor in a difficult position when you’re talking about buildings that need a lot of investment just to bring them up to doing anything with them at this point,” she said.
Larry Bensel, a real estate broker and representative of Rose Tree LCC, said that in recent years the group purchased buildings in Astoria’s commercial zone because hotels and vacation rentals were permitted outright.
He said their latest project is the former Home Bakery on Marine Drive.
“And it’s looking like we’re going to go smaller units for people to live in, but ... I don’t want to make that decision right away,” Bensel said. “If I want to make that another boutique hotel, so be it. But the cost of taking these old buildings and bringing them up to today’s standards — we’ve got to have the ability for them to make sense.
“I just feel like the investors should be able to make that decision based on the demand,” he continued. “And if the demand is there for the boutique hotel, the vacation rentals, the short-term stays — great. At some point, if that goes away, we can easily convert back to 30 days or more.”
Jones reiterated that the package of amendments were designed to focus on the housing shortage in Astoria.
“We’re happy to entertain some changes, which are sort of ancillary to the discussion regarding short-term rentals,” he said. “If we start getting into trying to adjust the draft code changes in order that people that have bought ... buildings like the Home Bakery can turn that building into a boutique hotel with 12 or more short-term rental units — I think that’s really a topic for another day.”
Benoit added that a boutique hotel will still be allowed in buildings like the Home Bakery, but approval would be dependent on a public process.
City Councilor Roger Rocka said the desire is to balance needs.
“And on the one hand, I don’t want to hamstring investors,” he said. “I think it’s important that they have some flexibility to make their projects pay off. On the other hand, it would be a tragedy for the community if every historic building that was renovated in the community became a boutique hotel. That’s kind of the opposite of the idea of maintaining the livability and look and feel and culture of our community. So that’s where the limitation came in, to try to avoid something like that from happening.”
Jones said he is not convinced that all older buildings cannot be restored without short-term rentals.
“And we’ve seen plenty of examples of buildings that have been restored without being short-term rentals,” he said.
The mayor added that there are other market factors at work that have prevented the buildings from being turned into vacation rentals already.
City Councilor Tom Hilton said he thinks people should be allowed to do with their property what it was zoned as at the time of purchase.
“When we change the rules in the middle of the game, that’s not fair to the people that are investing within our community ...,” he said. “So, those are difficult choices for us to make, but of course, we need housing. So we need to put the faith and the trust in the people that are going to do these things to hopefully do the right thing, and then provide them the option to make a choice if that sort of changes.”