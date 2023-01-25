Astoria’s Historic Landmarks Commission has signed off on design plans for the expansion of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex near downtown.

The Owens II, a new four-story, 50-unit apartment complex, will mirror the building on 15th and Exchange streets and serve low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority was awarded key state funding for the project in August.

The Historic Landmarks Commission approved the design of the expansion of the Owens-Adair.

