New signs, lighting and a Portland Loo-style outdoor bathroom are in the works for the Uniontown and downtown portions of the Astoria Riverwalk.
The city expects to have new wayfinding signs, interpretive maps, trolley-stop maps and mile markers installed by spring. New lighting and an outdoor bathroom will follow.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department awarded the city a $428,408 grant in 2021 to carry out improvements. The city provided a 40% match from urban renewal and tourism promotion funds to bring the project total to $717,345.
The City Council on Monday approved the design for the signs.
"I think it's an excellent effort," Mayor Bruce Jones said. "The signs are really good. I'm appreciative of the fact that each of the neighborhoods have something, whether it's a full interpretive wayfinding sign or the trolley stop signs."
Wayfinding trailhead signs are planned near the Maritime Memorial in Uniontown, the Sixth Street viewing platform and the Barbey Maritime Center near the Columbia River Maritime Center off Marine Drive.
The signs will feature maps showing the length of the Riverwalk and points of interest along the way, including restrooms, trolley stops, historic points of interest, public areas and amenities.
Mile-marker signs will list the nearest Astoria Riverfront Trolley stop and the distance from both ends of the trail. Interpretive signs along the trail will be replaced.
The trolley stop signs will feature smaller maps showing nearby amenities and destinations, and display the hours and dates of operation for the trolley. The signs will also include a QR code that will direct people to a website, maintained by the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, listing nearby businesses.
Jonah Dart-McLean, the city’s parks and recreation director, said the new Portland Loo-style outdoor bathroom will be placed at the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park, which is expected to be completed by summer.
Lighting will be added to the trestles through the downtown core to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites. The lights will be bulkhead lights, similar to the ones by Pier 11.
Bollard lights will be added from the Columbia River Maritime Museum to Mill Pond. A separate grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation will add lighting further east to 39th Street.
"We're hoping to have the signs fabricated and installed in the spring or early summer," Dart-McLean said.
He hopes the bathroom and lighting will be completed around that time, but he said it could be later if there are material or other delays.