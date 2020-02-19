The Astoria City Council on Tuesday approved a 15-year tax break for Fort George Brewery, which is redeveloping the former Astoria Warehousing near Uniontown to use for brewing, canning and distribution.
Fort George will become one of the first companies in rural Oregon to participate in the state's long-term rural enterprise zones. The program offers up to 15 years of tax breaks in exchange for at least $12.5 million of investment and the creation of at least 35 jobs paying at least 130% of Clatsop County's average annual wage.
The brewery will still pay property taxes on the land and buildings at the sprawling waterfront campus. But it will save an estimated $617,000 in property taxes over the next 15 years on new equipment there. It is buying a 60-barrel brewhouse from the shuttered BridgePort Brewing Co. in Portland, building out an 11,000-square-foot cold storage and eventually adding a 4,000-square-foot taproom in another vacant warehouse looking out on the Astoria Bridge.
