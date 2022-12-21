The Astoria City Council on Monday unanimously approved a $340,680 loan to help Buoy Beer Co. and Bowline Hotel with a required waterline replacement.

The city and the riverfront businesses have been working with Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency, since 2019 to find a strategy to pay for the replacement. 

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.