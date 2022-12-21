The Astoria City Council on Monday unanimously approved a $340,680 loan to help Buoy Beer Co. and Bowline Hotel with a required waterline replacement.
The city and the riverfront businesses have been working with Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency, since 2019 to find a strategy to pay for the replacement.
A 10-year, low-interest loan from the state will cover the cost of the new waterline, which is necessary for the continued operation of the hotel and Buoy Beer's planned expansion.
The state will forgive $100,000 in exchange for the creation of 20 jobs within two years of completing the project. As part of the deal, the city will underwrite the loan over the 10-year period, making Astoria financially responsibly if the businesses are unable to pay.
Former interim City Manager Paul Benoit, who worked on the project, said the city sought the services of the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District to administer the loan. He said the district analyzed the Bowline Hotel’s finances and verified income, assets and debt to assess the hotel's ability to repay the loan.
"I think the whole project is very low risk for the city," Benoit told the City Council.
Mayor Bruce Jones called the arrangement a great example of a public-private partnership.
"I think it's a great way to do business and get economic development done in our community," he said. "And it takes a team of people working together."