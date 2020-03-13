The Astoria Aquatic Center and the Sunset Pool in Seaside will close through the end of March as precautions against the spread of the coronavirus.
The closures parallel Gov. Kate Brown's decision to close public schools to contain the virus and public health recommendations on social distancing.
Astoria also closed Lil' Sprouts Academy, the city's day care, along with Port of Play and the Kids Zone at the Astoria Recreation Center.
During the closures, staff will clean the facilities and develop policies and protocols for reopening.
“After careful consideration with public health authorities and city staff, this is the appropriate choice to move forward in our community,” Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones said in a statement. “We recognize that this decision will be a hardship for families who utilize these facilities, but it is a prudent measure to take to ensure the health and well-being of our patrons and staff.”
Jones will recommend that the City Council declare a local emergency at a meeting on Monday night. The declaration, the city said, would enable the city to take actions in response to the outbreak and help qualify for state and federal aid.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District's closures begin Monday, including the Sunset Pool, Bob Chisholm Community Center and Seaside Youth Center. The rec district's staff will also use the closures to clean and sanitize all facilities.
“Many of our regular patrons rely on their pool time as part of their daily routine and we want to keep that impact as minimal as possible,” Skyler Archibald, the executive director of Sunset Empire, said in a statement.
Astoria, Warrenton and Seaside public libraries will remain open, but will curtail activities, like storytimes for children.
The annual Daily Astorian Invitational track meet scheduled for April 4 is canceled because high schools have called off spring sports practices while schools are closed.
