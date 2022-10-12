Astoria Armory
The Astoria Armory is reopening later this month.

The Astoria Armory plans to reopen by the end of the month with an improved facility and an expanded arsenal of volunteers.

The Armory hosts a variety of private and community events and sports, including wrestling shows in the basement. Regular roller skating nights summon droves of community youth to zoom around the gymnasium on rented wheels.

Skate nights are popular at the Armory.
The Armory has a newly painted sign.

