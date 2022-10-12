The Astoria Armory plans to reopen by the end of the month with an improved facility and an expanded arsenal of volunteers.
The Armory hosts a variety of private and community events and sports, including wrestling shows in the basement. Regular roller skating nights summon droves of community youth to zoom around the gymnasium on rented wheels.
The renovations since the building on Exchange Street closed in August will provide attendees a more spiffed up, and warmer, destination.
The updates are the latest in a near-decade long vision of the late Robert “Jake” Jacob and the Friends of the Astoria Armory to preserve the building and transform it into a modern performance venue.
“It was his desire to turn this into a really great space for the community. He had a lot of childhood memories here of concerts and shows and other things,” said Paul Davis, a Friends board member. “It is a cool building with really good bones, but it is tired. And it takes a lot to update it.”
Since taking possession of the 80-year-old building in 2018, the nonprofit has worked to maintain its vaulted lamella roof and preserve the venue.
The nonprofit was supported by a $550,000 loan from the financial lender Craft3, which purchased the building in 2014 and partnered with the nonprofit.
The facility closed temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic and reopened last November.
“The Armory was dormant for a couple years. We had quite a bit of momentum going forward when COVID hit. And so everything just kind of stopped and we kind of stalled. So we're catching up on things now that we had hoped to have accomplished in the months behind us now,” said Mike Davies, the nonprofit’s president.
Changes include a newly painted sign above the main entrance depicting the building and its curved roof. Signs in the lobby have been refreshed, too, along with new security systems and lights.
The biggest update is new heaters in the auditorium and lobby, replacing the broken antique models that made for chilly wintertime events.
“So that’s kind of an exciting improvement for this winter. People will not be six layers deep while they’re skating,” said Davis.
In the coming months, the group plans to renovate the bathrooms and replace windows and doors in the building.
Around 40 people volunteer on rotation at the Armory. Davis said they have recently focused on hiring more adult volunteers to support the teens on the team.
“We’ve had fantastic volunteers. That’s really the crux of the Armory story, is we have amazing volunteers that give up a lot of their weekends to come and help it so other people can skate and have a good time,” Davis said.
The Armory will reopen on Oct. 21 with a free skate night, which Davis is expecting to have a large turnout.
“I'm just looking forward to the community having a safe place to go on Friday nights and Saturday nights. I believe this fills a need in our community, there’s a value to this place” he said. “And watching people skate is really fun. There's a lot of freedom in rolling around in a circle out here.”