Astoria is getting a Portland Loo-style outdoor bathroom at Peoples Park, among a host of lighting, signage and safety improvements to the Astoria Riverwalk between downtown and Uniontown.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s Local Government Grant program awarded the city $428,408. The city will add $288,937 from urban renewal and tourism promotion funds.
The city’s community development and parks departments prepared for the grant with the help of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association and the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce. The project ranked fourth out of 27 applications statewide.
Jonah Dart-McLean, the city’s parks director, pitched the project earlier this month on behalf of the partners.
“I think there’s a lot of components that made us successful,” he said. “One, the Riverwalk is a great existing resource, so it’s offering an improvement to something that’s already been invested in so heavily. The city put in millions of dollars over the years since the Riverwalk was built. And then there was a lot of different facets of the project, too, that made it attractive.”
The project will improve lighting along the Riverwalk between Portway and 17th streets and add buffer strips along the trolley tracks to improve access for people with disabilities. New wayfinding and interpretive signs will explain the history of Astoria and natural environments of the Columbia River.
“And then also, there will be signs that help people like, say, through the Uniontown area kind of understand what amenities are nearby in the neighborhood,” Dart-McLean said.
The new Portland Loo-style bathroom will replace two port-a-potties at the eastern edge of Peoples Park, where the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association is fundraising to build the new Nordic Heritage Park.
Dart-McLean said the city doesn’t yet know when the funds will be released. “It will be … certainly not for a few months until we make much headway, and then I would imagine construction activities wouldn’t be at least until late summer, early fall, at the very earliest,” he said.
Sarah Lu Heath, the executive director of the downtown association, said the grant application came about in part because of the need for more public bathrooms downtown. Several indoor bathrooms, such as at City Hall and the Astoria Aquatic Center, have been unavailable during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The state had listed several goals that aligned with what we were trying to do, including creating transportation corridors that aren’t on streets, and activities for seniors and low-barrier activities,” she said. “And even bathrooms were called out as a need across the state.”
The grant continues a growing momentum of development along the Riverwalk between downtown and Uniontown. The Bowline Hotel is being built out of a former sardine cannery on Eighth Street. Across the Riverwalk from the hotel, Pilot House Distilling is remodeling a former warehouse into its new headquarters. Farther west, Fort George Brewery is redeveloping the former Astoria Warehousing complex into a new brewery and distribution center, with plans for a new taproom along the Riverwalk.
The city applied for another grant to expand bollard-style lighting along the Riverwalk between the Columbia River Maritime Museum and Pier 39. The Oregon Community Paths program, including a mix of state and possibly federal transportation funds, would fund the $941,000 project.
If federal transportation funds were included, the match would cost less than $67,000 from the city’s Promote Astoria lodging tax fund and $30,000 in-kind through city parks management of the program. With only state funds, the match balloons to more than $282,000 from the Promote Astoria fund.
Dart-McLean said the Oregon Community Paths application will be reviewed in May.