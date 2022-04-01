The Astoria City Council backed away from a proposed workforce housing project at Heritage Square after getting the first detailed look at the potential cost.
Edlen & Co., a Portland-based developer partnering with the city, estimated the project would cost over $37.8 million. The developer had hoped to obtain low-income housing tax credits and other government assistance for most of the financing.
But Edlen & Co. wanted the city to transfer land on the downtown block for free, contribute $2.2 million in gap funding through urban renewal money and offer property tax abatement for 60 years.
The City Council, which was already divided over the project, concluded that the cost was too high.
“I have a hard time moving forward on a project given the amount of opposition with that significant financial outlay,” Mayor Bruce Jones said at a work session Friday morning. “As the mayor, I feel an obligation and a desire to help the community in a variety of ways — housing is one of them. But also, I have to consider the impact on the community to have a potentially divisive issue going through the spring and summer and the fall and upcoming elections and potentially into next year. And the impact of that on the staff and their ability to get other important priorities done.
“I have been the biggest proponent of this project,” Jones said. “I still think it’s the right thing to do. But I don’t think it’s the right thing at the right time, given the confluence of other circumstances, which frankly make it very bad timing.”
City Councilor Roger Rocka recognized John Southgate, the city’s consultant, and Edlen & Co. for their effort in trying to help the city fill the empty pit at Heritage Square, a site that has proven difficult and expensive to redevelop.
“I think you brought us exactly what we asked for, and more. To me, this project is one that solved a number of the city’s problems at once,” Rocka said. “There are people who have very legitimate concerns about this project at Heritage Square. But there’s also a lot of opposition based on the kind of stuff that feeds on itself on social media.
“It’s as if people are imagining some kind of zombie movie where there would be all these ... mentally deranged people wandering the streets of downtown, which is exactly the opposite of what this project would accomplish.”
Rocka expressed particular concern over the potential for negative political campaigning and people running for City Council in the November election solely based on stopping the project. “And that’s fine, except if that’s the only thing they care about, I don’t think we have a very good City Council going forward because there are lots of other things that council has to do besides this project,” he said. “And it kind of tears the city apart.”
Jones, Rocka and City Councilor Joan Herman, who had voted to negotiate with Edlen & Co. on the details of the project, are not running for reelection in November.
Aside from having “sticker shock,” Herman said she could no longer support the project in light of community opposition. She said she also did not want the city to deplete urban renewal funds downtown for one project.
“It’s too much for our small community to bear,” Herman said. “Even if there were not a significant opposition to the site among a segment of the population.
“The Heritage Square site, I still believe, is an appropriate site for that. But in light of the community opposition, I can no longer support putting our proposal there, and I’m saddened about that. I truly believe it would have been an attractive development. It would have been vibrant. It would not have been out of scale for our downtown community.”
City Councilor Tom Brownson had voted against moving forward with the project in February after citing concerns about the mental health component involving Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare. He said he is looking forward to seeing how the county proceeds with affordable housing. “I think we need the time to really let the dust settle here,” he said.
City Councilor Tom Hilton, who had voted against the proposal in January and February, urged the public to continue to rally together to create opportunity at Heritage Square.
“I said this at the beginning, is that it will bring our community out,” Hilton said. “And it brought our community out in a way which showed the passion of the people that live here, and the passion of the people they elected to represent them.
“There is no question we experience and we are facing housing shortages and crises. And there’s no question that our citizens that have mental health concerns need a place to feel safe and exist. I think, again, what this has done is brought our community together.”
Vocal opposition
While the ending was abrupt, the discussion played out at City Hall for nearly six months.
Last October, the City Council called for workforce housing at Heritage Square and invited developers to submit proposals.
Edlen & Co. was one of two developers to show interest. A panel of city leaders appointed by Jones privately reviewed the proposals and recommended Edlen & Co.
In January, the City Council — acting as the Astoria Development Commission — voted to 4 to 1 to recommend the city enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with the developer.
But criticism of the project, fueled on social media, quickly grew.
Dozens of opponents waving #Save Our Astoria signs gathered outside of City Hall in late February to demand a pause. The City Council voted 3 to 2 to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Edlen & Co. after both sides agreed they could back out at any time.
Critics sought to undermine every aspect of the proposal. Several prominent business leaders urged the city to tailor the housing to higher-income workers at places such as Fort George Brewery and Buoy Beer Co., which are part of the Clatsop Enterprise Zone. The Astoria Senior Center, across the street from Heritage Square, raised the potential loss of parking and possible safety risks for seniors. Some of the people involved in supporting the Garden of Surging Waves a decade ago appealed to the city to hold out for a plaza or park.
The loudest criticism, however, was directed at Edlen & Co.’s collaboration with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare on the mental health component.
Residents and several business owners claimed the project would draw more homeless people and increase the behavioral problems and criminal activity that many believe is deteriorating downtown.
Hundreds of people signed petitions against the project.
Two open houses at the Astoria Armory in March gave the public more opportunity to provide feedback to Edlen & Co., Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare and the city, but opposition had hardened.
In response to some of the feedback over the past few months, Edlen & Co.’s latest concept would have preserved a smaller city parking lot at 11th and Exchange streets across from the senior center and created a large plaza along Duane Street next to the Garden of Surging Waves. The changes would have removed retail space and office space for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare’s Open Door program from the ground floor.
The four-story building would have had up to 97 apartments on the eastern edge of the block. Sixty-four of the units would have served people earning 60% to 80% of area median income. That means, to be eligible, most workers would have needed to earn around $14.74 to $19.65 an hour, or $30,660 to $40,880 annually, using 2021 figures.
The other 33 units would have been reserved for supportive housing in collaboration with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Clatsop County’s mental health and substance abuse treatment provider. The units would have been priced for people at 30% of area median income.
Jill Sherman, who leads public-private partnerships at Edlen & Co., indicated at the work session on Friday that there was the potential for additional funding sources for the mental health component. She also said the developer could have removed the mental health component from the project and worked with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare on another location for supportive housing.
“It’s very disappointing for the time that the folks on our team, the effort that we’ve invested — obviously, so have you on the council as well as other citizens,” Sherman said. “I guess I would just ask that as we move forward, perhaps we work together to find a different place for this project.”
A string of false starts
The collapse of the workforce housing project will likely restart the conversation about what to do with Heritage Square.
The city acquired the property two decades ago when Safeway moved to Uppertown. The defining feature of the block is a pit that formed when the foundation of the market crumbled after heavy rains in 2010.
The Garden of Surging Waves, a park honoring the history of the Chinese in Astoria, opened in 2014 with the hopes of a plaza or amphitheater to follow.
In 2015, the City Council considered Heritage Square as a potential site for a new public library. One mixed-use option involved a library with a housing component and was priced at about $24 million.
After an 18-month debate, the City Council voted 3 to 2 in 2016 against a library project at Heritage Square, citing the high cost and lack of public support.
In 2017, the City Council agreed to make housing at Heritage Square a policy goal, but no progress was made until last fall, when city councilors identified workforce housing as the priority.
“Personally, I worry that if we do nothing, if we don’t have any affordable housing projects move forward in the very near future, if we don’t implement the recommendations in the county housing study, that the character of our town is going to change through inaction,” Jones said. “And the change will be that in five years, the working-class town that we love will be moving rapidly towards a gentrifying town.
“I think that especially amongst the very passionate debate we’ve had, it’s good to remember that we all have the best interest of our community at heart,” the mayor said. “We’re coming from a place that we want what’s best for Astoria, for our economy and for the people that live here into the future.”