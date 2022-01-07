The Astoria Bridge reopened Friday night after being closed for a few hours following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Officials say the incident started with a Chevrolet Camaro crashing into another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The crash triggered a chain reaction involving at least two other vehicles.

After the pileup, officials say, a semitruck crashed into the Camaro, trapping a man in the car.

The man was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Other minor injuries were also reported.

