The Astoria Bridge was closed to traffic for several hours on Saturday as police investigated a man who climbed to the top of the span that connects Oregon and Washington state.
Police were called to the bridge at about 4:15 p.m. and closed the bridge soon after. Traffic backed up near the bridge in Astoria and on the Washington side of the Columbia River.
The bridge reopened at about 9:30 p.m.
Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding said a man climbed stairs to the bridge's top observation deck. He said Astoria police officers and a staffer for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare spoke with the man.
Spalding also said police worked with a relative of the man to help bring the man down.
The police chief said the man could face a charge of criminal trespass in the second degree.
