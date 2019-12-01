The Astoria Bridge was briefly shut down Sunday afternoon due to a motor vehicle crash.
Police say a driver traveling southbound crossed the centerline of the curved ramp at the base of the bridge, crashing into an oncoming vehicle head-on.
The occupants of both vehicles were taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria with injuries. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the centerline had extensive injuries. Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene.
Police are investigating whether alcohol was a contributing factor.
