Smokehouse Butcher Block, the butcher shop opened near the Astoria Transit Center nearly two years ago, will close March 23 if the owners cannot find a buyer.
Jeremy and Nan Schoenwald, who opened the butcher shop along Ninth Street in the former Rio Cafe, said the business has been successful but too time-consuming to run along with their other venture, Port Town Property Management. They are offering up the butcher shop and three years remaining on their lease.
“We had no idea how busy we would get,” Jeremy Schoenwald said. “Between the two businesses, we’re at the point where we’re either going to fail at both or succeed at one.”
The couple relocated to the North Coast in 2016. Jeremy Schoenwald had stayed in Astoria previously while working on the Dredge Oregon, and later worked in local grocery store meat departments and at Gulley's Butcher Shop on Commercial Street. Nan Schoenwald, who has managed properties for 22 years, opened River and Coast Property Management, later changing the name to Port Town Property Management.
Since moving Port Town's offices next to Butcher Block on Ninth Street, the company has rapidly expanded, Nan Schoenwald said. Port Town now manages about two dozen commercial spaces and 175 residential units. Jeremy Schoenwald handles much of the property maintenance.
Smokehouse produced 10,000 pounds of sausages last year, but struggled with finding reliable employees and the demands of managing both businesses, he said. The couple tried to find a buyer for the butcher shop before going public, but have so far not had any takers.
Smokehouse’s last day is March 23, unless they sell out of inventory early.
“I got a 1,000-pound delivery, and we’re going out strong,” Jeremy Schoenwald said. “I got more smoked goodies coming in the next two weeks, and we’re having great sales so everyone has an opportunity to stock up their freezers with our stuff.”
The Schoenwalds have received interest from people wanting to take over their lease for other businesses, such as a restaurant. But the space is a successful, turnkey butcher shop approved by the state, Jeremy Schoenwald said.
“Licensing renews as of April 1, so that’s why we decided on March 23,” he said. “So we’re hoping anyone will come give us any inclination before. But as of March 23, we will start selling off” equipment.
