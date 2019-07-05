A meet-and-greet event with candidates for Astoria’s community development director job has been postponed.
The two candidates were scheduled to attend a public event Monday evening to introduce themselves and answer questions from the community. They asked for more time to gather information about Astoria and prepare for the city’s public interview process, City Manager Brett Estes said.
The city, which has not publicly identified the candidates, has not announced an alternate date.
