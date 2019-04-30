Jeremy Towsey-French, the owner of Reveille Ciderworks in Astoria, is planning an expanded taproom, restaurant and theater in the corner suite of the Norblad Building at 14th and Duane streets.
Towsey-French opened Reveille in 2017 in a 680-square-foot storefront at the Astoria Station, a collection of food carts in a patio off 13th Street arrayed around his cidery and next-door neighbor Reach Break Brewing. He started small, with his cidery split in half between a 7-barrel brewery on one side and a seating area on the other.
The cidery has grown quickly, introducing more than 30 unique Belgian and English varieties to the market, growing 90% in sales over the past year and reaching nearly 40% in revenue from selling cider at other businesses, Towsey-French said. His ciders have reached the Portland market and up and down the coast.
“We’re literally running out of cider as a new batch becomes available,” he said.
Towsey-French is locking down financing, including a mix of two private investors from his tech-sector past and a bridge loan, to build out a new taproom in the Norblad Building seating up to 70 people. He and building owner Paul Caruana have tentatively agreed on the corner suite, a former bank at 14th and Duane streets where the Deja Vu Thrift Store closed last year.
Towsey-French hopes by early fall to send customers to a new location, filling his existing space at the Astoria Station with fermentation and finishing tanks and opening up the outdoor patio to customers on sunny days. He recently put out a call for a restaurateur interested in subleasing a kitchen inside the cidery, similar to The Woods, a tasting room in Seattle with food provided by a food cart turned brick-and-mortar restaurant. He is stressing fast and fresh food, wanting to largely avoid pub grub staples like burgers and fries.
“It’s for someone who knows how to manage the margins of food,” he said. “Because if you’re doing farm-to-table or something really specific like that, the margins are a lot less.”
In the basement beneath the former Deja Vu, Towsey-French is planning an unticketed theater for up to 49 people showing classic movies. Not charging for tickets or playing newer movies makes the licensing for the venture affordable, he said.
“We’ll run a week of (Alfred) Hitchcock, a week of David Lynch, that kind of stuff,” he said. “Just having something where you can go down into it and it’s a dark, warm and cozy lounge area. Grab some cider. Grab a popcorn.”
Towsey-French’s preferred location connects via a stairwell on the main floor and basement with the Norblad Hotel. Caruana has been renovating and expanding the number of hotel rooms to 17, along with a nearly equal number of monthly rentals.
“It’s kind of the perfect marriage between those two businesses and locations,” Caruana said of Reveille.
The departure of The Harbor, the region's advocacy group for victims of sexual and domestic violence, to the former Snow & Snow law firm near the Clatsop County Courthouse left Caruana with several empty storefronts. Besides Reveille, he's close to bringing in the offices of the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council on Duane Street, and Lagom, an integrated mental health center, on Exchange Street.
