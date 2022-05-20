The City Council approved an employment agreement Friday to appoint Paul Benoit, a former city manager, as Astoria’s interim city manager.

City Manager Brett Estes, who replaced Benoit in 2014, announced earlier this month that he would step down on July 4 after accepting a job with the state. 

Benoit is expected to start before Estes' last day.

The City Council also discussed the recruitment process for a new city manager, and is expected to select an executive recruiter in the coming weeks. 

