The Astoria City Council adopted a resolution and draft ballot title Monday night that will ask voters to approve an $8 million bond measure for renovations to the Astoria Library in November.
The ballot title states that the funds would be used to modernize the library and improve programming, technology and accessibility.
Hennebery Eddy Architects, a Portland-based firm that was hired in 2017 to create conceptual plans, helped establish a $10.6 million budget for a project.
City leaders have stressed that the designs could change with public feedback if the bond measure is approved.
Interim City Manager Paul Benoit said one-on-one outreach and a campaign by the library foundation will lead up to the election.
The tax rate is estimated at 57 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The life of the bond would be up to 21 years.
