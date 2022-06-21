After years of debate over the future of the Astoria Library, the city will ask voters in November to approve an $8 million bond for renovations.
The tax rate is estimated at 57 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The life of the bond would be 22 years.
The cost of renovation, based on plans developed by Hennebery Eddy Architects, is expected to be $10.6 million.
The city has $2.1 million on hand from carbon credits, coronavirus relief funds and former mayor W.C. Logan's memorial fund. The city will also receive a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts if the bond is approved.
The City Council on Monday night unanimously supported placing a bond measure on the ballot following a presentation from Patinkin Research Strategies, which conducted a poll of 400 potential voters in May that found 55% would vote in favor of the bond.
Improvements beyond basic upgrades and repairs, such as program and technological enhancements, increased the support to more than 60%.
Mayor Bruce Jones called the poll results promising.
"I've been a strong supporter of this project ever since I first came to council," he said. "I just think that a modern library, not our 1968 library, but a modern library, is just a great thing for community. It's a place for people to convene, hear presentations, to hear music, to study, to do job applications, to do all kinds of learning and tutoring. A library could be a great community gathering space if it has the right amenities and the right functionality. And right now, our library just does not have that functionality.
"We are a great small city and a great small city ought to have a great library. This is an opportunity to do that."
Renovating the Brutalist building on 10th Street has been a City Council goal for years, but plans have been scaled back or scrapped because of cost.
Arline LaMear, a former librarian, had made a new library a priority when she was elected mayor in 2014.
One idea was to expand the library into the formerly vacant Waldorf Hotel, but preservationists fought the move. The hotel has since been converted into the Merwyn Apartments.
The city also looked at building a new library at Heritage Square as part of a mixed-use residential and commercial development, but the City Council decided not to move forward.
In 2017, city councilors gave the green light to a renovation, contingent on the library foundation’s ability to raise $3.5 million toward the $5 million cost. But fundraising efforts were not successful.
When the City Council set its goals in January, councilors unanimously decided to advance the library renovation by a bond measure if there was public support or use the existing funds available for a project.
"If the voters choose not to support the bond for the library, then we'll move forward on the $2 million renovation using funds in hand," Jones said. "But in either case, this council will come to a final resolution and we're not going to punt it to the next council."
During public comment, Cindy Price, a former city councilor who serves on the Planning Commission, said she would like to see the City Council reaffirm the decision to renovate the library with the funds on hand.
Price was part of a 3-2 vote in 2016 against moving forward with a new library and housing project at Heritage Square. She was also a vocal opponent of efforts to build workforce housing with a mental health component at Heritage Square earlier this year.
"I'm just surprised to see this because the council in 2016 and 2017 — the 2017 council included Councilor (Tom) Brownson and Mayor Jones — made it very clear after going into a deep dive of many options that the library will be renovated in place with the money in hand," Price said. "And we gave the library foundation a number of delays for them to continue fundraising. Here it is now, what, five, six years later, and there's only an additional half-million dollars.
"To me that speaks to the support, both communitywide and the foundation's, for making a larger renovation," she said. "Again, I'm very surprised given the current council's recent emphasis on housing, the need for housing. In fact, this current council — the way it talked about people who were not interested in Heritage Square — as if we were not interested in housing. To go forward this way is really interesting with inflation, that we are now going to be adding money to people's mortgage, which will be passed to renters when we're already in a kind of a desperate situation with housing."
City councilors pushed back on Price's comments.
"The council is always juggling a number of balls, initiatives in the air, and we did have a big push for housing," City Councilor Joan Herman said, noting that the city is collaborating with the county on housing as well as updating city code to encourage more types of housing.
"So I don't see this as either we work on housing or we work on getting the bond measure passed," she said. "They're both equally important. And again, one does not exclude the other."
City Councilor Brownson said that as the council gathers more information and things evolve, "we are capable of changing our minds about what we need to do and how we can go forward.
"It's never been that, 'It's not been a great idea to do it.' It's the 'how.' Well, let's see if the public supports this and gets us there."