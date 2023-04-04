A decision by the Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission to approve design plans for the expansion of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex near downtown, was upheld by the City Council. 

In a divided 3-2 vote Monday night, the City Council denied an appeal by neighboring property owners to the Historic Landmarks Commission's January decision. 

Owens Adair expansion

The Historic Landmarks Commission approved the design of the Owens-Adair expansion in January.

