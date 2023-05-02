Astoria's police chief will no longer have the final say in whether to order euthanasia of a dangerous pet.
Under the city's dangerous animal ordinance, animals at large that kill other animals or have a history of fighting and causing injury are designated level five, the highest level of dangerousness. In cases when pets are designated level five, they are subject to euthanasia.
The City Council on Monday amended the ordinance to give a Municipal Court judge the final say in how to classify an animal instead of the police chief. The police chief will make a recommendation based on the city's code.
The amendment also gives the judge more discretion to classify the animal at a lower level.
City Manager Scott Spence said that prior to the amendment, dogs designated as level five had to euthanized.
"What this amendment does is provide flexibility where that does not actually have to occur," he said.
The change came after a pit bull named Layla was classified as level five dangerous animal last year after killing a cat.
After Layla's owner lost an appeal in Circuit Court — and after public outcry in support of saving Layla — the city moved to allow the dog's release to the owner's residence in Multnomah County, where the dangerous animal ordinance had more leeway.
Multnomah County agreed to release Layla with conditions.
During the first public hearing on the ordinance amendment in April, City Councilor Tom Brownson thanked Police Chief Stacy Kelly for following up on the issue.
He said the ordinance was out of date and needed to reflect the need for adding discretion when dealing with people's pets.
"This is exactly what you did," Brownson said. "And I really appreciate the follow-through."