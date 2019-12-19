Astoria Column closed due to high winds The Astorian Dec 19, 2019 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Astoria Column and Coxcomb Drive were closed on Thursday due to high winds and fallen trees.A high wind warning is in effect until Friday afternoon.Subscribe Now: Buy 3 months get 1 month FREE promo code: FREEDamage to signs, tree limbs and power lines is expected. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trees Astoria Column Limb Botany Meteorology Drive Wind Power Line Warning Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFamily loses Warrenton home to fireSchool improvements will erase 'Kindergarten Cop' muralJudge sides with Astoria grocer in food stamp disputeWarrenton's growth isn't paying for itselfAstoria, Warrenton meet in the middle on housingHomeless camps a burden on WarrentonCar crashes into AT&T in WarrentonDevelopers show interest in North Coast Business ParkPhoto: Rally in Astoria calls for Trump's impeachmentEveryday People: Former Astorian worked the city's history Images Videos CommentedHomeless camps a burden on Warrenton (5)Astoria City Council will consider bond for library renovation (3)Astoria Ferry project in 'hold-steady pattern' (2)Counties win $1 billion timber suit (2)Wooden Fort Astoria sign approved in plastic (2)Obituary: James Albert Pohl (2)Our View: Grounds for recall (1)Warrenton's growth isn't paying for itself (1)Seafood restaurant, public dock planned at Astoria waterfront hotel (1)Everyday People: For new cancer director, rural care a life goal (1)
