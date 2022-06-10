Fred Pynes wakes up to the Astoria Column towering outside of his window from his small house on Coxcomb Hill.
Every day, as park host, he visits with people who come to check out the 125-foot-high landmark and the views it has to offer. For some, it’s their first time up. Others have lost count.
Many have shared memorable experiences at the monument since it was dedicated to the city in July 1926. Proposals, international visits, graduation ceremonies, weddings, unforgettable sunsets and much more — the Column has provided the background for it all.
With the 100-year anniversary drawing closer, Pynes figures there are plenty of stories to be told. In the coming months, he plans to collect as many as he can in the hopes of compiling them for the centennial celebration.
“That’s what we thought, maybe somebody would tell us about their first date, maybe their prom date, maybe their first kiss, or just different things about the Column,” Pynes said.
Pynes is unsure how many stories he will receive. Depending on the amount, he hopes to assemble them into a book.
Lending a hand in the project is Sarah Brown, Pynes’ granddaughter. Brown’s father, Kevin LaCoste, is part of the Friends of the Astoria Column, a nonprofit that helps oversee the park for the city.
“The idea is to give the community a takeaway from this anniversary, so a commemorative book of sorts,” Brown said. “Anything ranging from major life events, a proposal, the spreading of ashes — or things that were momentous to somebody up at the Column because I know there are lots and lots of those stories out there — to funny stories.
“ … Any memory or just a nice serene evening when the sunset was perfect. Just stories like that that people want to share.”
Brown envisions the book being sold at the Column’s gift shop and at retailers across town.
In addition to, as she puts it, being the energy for the project, Brown is handling the digital collection of stories, an element Pynes was tentative to take on by himself.
Brown opened an email — astoriacolumnmemories@gmail.com — to receive submissions of stories and photos.
Pynes credits Jordan Schnitzer, the Portland developer and philanthropist who serves as president of the nonprofit, for coming up with the idea. Schnitzer said the board hasn’t discussed plans for the anniversary yet, but will look at several potential options to honor the centennial.
In the three days of festivities following the dedication in 1926, 8,000 people participated, the Column’s website estimates.
Today, hundreds of thousands of visitors stop by each year to take in the 360-degree view.
Despite many interruptions, such as the Great Depression, World War II and the coronavirus pandemic, the Column benefited from several renovation projects to preserve the structure and artwork over the years, including a $1 million restoration in 2015.
The history and investment of the community has resulted in a monument that people in Astoria are really proud of, Pynes said. He hopes that is reflected in the stories people share.
Originally from Eugene, Pynes recalls seeing the Column for the first time on a family trip to Long Beach, Washington. Back then, it didn’t hold much meaning to him.
“It was just a monument. I didn’t know a thing about it,” he said with a laugh.
Since then, the Column has taken on a special significance in Pynes’ life. He has served as park host for the past six years. The extensive history is something he continues to learn about every day.
He values chatting with visitors, making connections and hearing different interpretations and observations of the detailed 525-foot-long mural that wraps around the Column, which illustrates the development of the region.
The Column also holds significance to Brown, who grew up in Seaside and has many memories from visiting. She plans to submit a story of her own.
On one of her first dates with her now-husband up at Coxcomb Hill, she recalls slipping and falling on the Column floor during a rainy day.
“It’s something we laugh about to this day,” she said.
Brown and Pynes hope others are also interested in sharing stories to help fill the pages of 100 years.