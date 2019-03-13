The Astoria Column will be closed on Saturday for the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office High Angle Rescue Team to conduct a training exercise.
The training will be a re-enactment of the rescue that was performed in July 2000. A man visiting from Florida had a heart attack at the top of the Column.
The Column will be closed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The public is welcome to watch the rescue, but carpooling is advised as parking will be limited.
