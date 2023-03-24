Megan Leatherman, who has served as Astoria’s community development director since 2020, will step down from the position on May 12.
Leatherman said she is moving to Ohio to be closer to her family.
Prior to Astoria, she was the director of development services for Ada County in Idaho.
City Manager Scott Spence said he has enjoyed working with Leatherman during his limited time with the city.
"I think she's made a profound impact on the community during her three years with the city," said Spence, who started work in January. "It's going to be a loss, I think, for the city."
Spence said the city is beginning the recruitment process now to avoid having a gap in leadership.
