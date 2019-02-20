Tall buildings like a contentious four-story hotel approved in December could become a thing of the past along one section of the Astoria riverfront.
At a meeting Tuesday night, the City Council recommended limiting the height of new construction to only two stories — or about 28 feet — along the riverfront from Portway Street to Second Street.
The suggestion, along with other possible code changes to the Bridge Vista portion of the city’s Riverfront Vision Plan, will need to pass muster in a public hearing in front of the Planning Commission at the end of March. If endorsed by the commission, the new limit would come back to the City Council for a final decision in May.
City code allows a maximum height of 45 feet in Bridge Vista. The guidelines for development were finalized in 2015.
City Councilor Roger Rocka suggested reducing the height limit and was eagerly supported by Councilor Joan Herman and Councilor Jessamyn West.
The council took a first look at a number of possible tweaks to Bridge Vista to address confusion about what was required of developers and what was desired in the area. Questions about the standards arose in 2018, most notably around the proposal to build the four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites at the base of Second Street.
“I’m worried that we are only nibbling around the ankles of the elephant in the room, or more correctly the elephant in the riverfront,” Rocka said before proposing a two-story height limit along the entire riverfront.
The proposal could be Astoria’s version of the Beach Bill that kept the state’s beaches for the public, Rocka added, “preserving for the future the city our residents repeatedly say they want while leaving the door open for things that benefit the community.”
But it would preclude the kind of development — like large hotels — “that people are arguing against,” he said.
Mayor Bruce Jones pointed out that the Planning Commission has already considered limiting new building height to 35 feet in the Urban Core, the final piece of the riverfront plan.
He preferred to extend a 35-foot limit into Bridge Vista, but acknowledged that a majority of the council was for a two-story limit, at least in Bridge Vista. He asked staff to proceed with that as their direction.
Jones is concerned that a two-story height limit, paired with the 30,000 square footage allowed in Bridge Vista, could result in low, sprawling buildings.
City Councilor Tom Brownson said he was also interested in Rocka’s proposal, but he wanted to make sure the city looked at the possible impacts to property owners.
“I just want us to strike a balance,” he said.
Rosemary Johnson, a former city planner and consultant for the city, said city staff has been in touch with property owners. City Manager Brett Estes said he expects to hear more from property owners following the City Council’s recommendation.
The room, packed with people who have opposed major development along the riverfront, in particular large projects like the Fairfield Inn and Suites, applauded Rocka. Later, several people thanked the City Council for being willing to listen and adapt.
Friends of the Astoria Waterfront also presented the city with a petition with more than 400 signatures. The petition asked the City Council to consider code amendments to manage waterfront development and for changes to commercial zones to allow more staff and public review of certain types of projects.
The changes staff proposed for Bridge Vista included a clarification that in cases where city code and the zone’s codes appeared to conflict, the more restrictive Bridge Vista codes would apply. The city also plans to more clearly define what requirements are applied to new construction, among other tweaks.
These changes were intended as “quick fixes” to address recent confusion, Johnson said. A more comprehensive overhaul of the Bridge Vista codes — if desired — is a task for the future, she and Estes said.
