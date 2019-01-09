When a controversial four-story hotel project on the Astoria waterfront got the green light in December, city leaders disagreed over how the city’s code should be interpreted and the intent of a special overlay zone designed to protect river views and establish building design standards.
The Planning Commission is attempting to clarify some of these gray areas in another part of the city — at least where building design is concerned.
The commission held a work session Tuesday to discuss design guidelines and standards for the Urban Core, the final section of the city’s Riverfront Vision Plan, which guides development along the Columbia River.
Two new commissioners joined the discussion following their appointment by Mayor Bruce Jones on Monday: former City Councilor Cindy Price, who had voted against the Fairfield Inn and Suites project in December, and Patrick Corcoran, with Oregon Sea Grant. A third new commissioner, Chris Womack, was not present.
The Urban Core, which includes the waterfront from Second Street to 16th Street, is intended to allow for a mix of commercial, residential and water-dependent uses and include dense development while still providing river views.
Of the four sections of the Riverfront Vision Plan, Urban Core has the most in common in terms of architectural character with Bridge Vista, where the four-story Fairfield hotel will be built off Second Street.
For Bridge Vista, the city established guidelines and standards that address everything from a building’s general style and form to windows, awnings and lighting.
But in administering these design guidelines, city staff found they could be too widely interpreted, consultant Matt Hastie noted in a memo to the Planning Commission.
As similar design codes are laid out for the Urban Core, there is a need for greater clarity, as well as stricter requirements around massing — the size and visual presence of a building — and ways flat surfaces on buildings might be broken up, city staff told Hastie.
Out of scale
Early designs of the Fairfield project were criticized for being boxy and generic. Some people, including city councilors and city committee members, said a later design that attempted to mimic historic industrial and cannery buildings was still out of scale with the area.
Hastie and city staff have proposed new codes for the Urban Core, including one that directly addresses variation in building facades. Nonindustrial buildings will need to include design features along facades visible from a public right of way or from the Astoria Riverwalk. These buildings will also need to have a similar massing, scale and configuration as adjacent or nearby historical buildings.
Bridge Vista has historic properties and structures. Urban Core includes a significant and densely developed historic district downtown.
New development in the Urban Core is supposed to “be respectful.” But in a presentation about the history of Astoria’s constantly evolving waterfront buildings, historian John Goodenberger reminded the Planning Commission there are several ways to hit that goal.
He pointed out examples throughout Astoria’s history of how, as buildings have risen and fallen, there have been efforts to perfectly match past construction, to compliment the past but not replicate it, or to contrast with past construction, but in a way that still suits the area.
When the Fairfield project was under discussion, city leaders referred often to the Cannery Pier Hotel as an example of a large hotel that “got it right” and respected Astoria’s historic character. Built by the late architect and entrepreneur Robert “Jake” Jacob, the hotel stretches out over the river next to the Astoria Bridge. It was designed to evoke the historic cannery that once existed there, but with modern touches and a sort of visual illusion of greater size.
On Tuesday, Goodenberger called the hotel’s design a “brilliant stroke” by Jacob.
Whose past?
But trying to perfectly preserve or replicate history can raise questions, he said. Such as: Whose past are we going to replicate? The Scandinavian heritage? The architecture of native tribes? The Astoria of the 1950s?
Some historic forms or designs are tied to era-specific uses and do not translate well in modern times or can diminish the value of real historic buildings, Goodenberger said.
When talking about replicating history, he said, “you can find yourself in a trap really fast.”
