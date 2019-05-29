Astoria planning commissioners shifted slightly on Tuesday night about how tall buildings should be along the riverfront.
Commissioners had considered limiting the height of new buildings in the Bridge Vista section of the city’s Riverfront Vision Plan to 28 feet. They did not reach a consensus on what to allow, but have directed city planning consultant Rosemary Johnson to look at narrower, 35-foot-tall buildings.
Under current codes, new buildings in Bridge Vista, which runs from Portway Street to Second Street, can be up to 35 feet tall with a variance to 45 feet tall.
Some commissioners, including Cindy Price, had been pushing for a limit of 28 feet following the approval of a controversial four-story Marriott-brand hotel. Concerns lingered about how shorter buildings might still sprawl and block views, however.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Daryl Moore proposed a compromise of allowing slightly taller, but narrower buildings as a way to allow bulk but keep river views open. Buildings would be restricted in how much of the lot they could occupy and building widths along view corridors would be shorter.
Moore noted that not many people seem have a problem with Suomi Hall, a large, but compact, historic building under the Astoria Bridge. But many people don’t like the look of the neighboring long and tall Holiday Inn Express & Suites or the sprawling, shorter Astoria Warehousing complex.
“So to me the issue is not necessarily height,” he said.
City staff will need to figure out how to apply Moore’s idea to the mix of lots found in Bridge Vista, but said there is precedent for this approach elsewhere in city codes.
Moore had been against restricting new building height in Bridge Vista to 28 feet. The concept was popular among people concerned about large hotel proposals and preserving river access and views, but Moore said he saw little support for the idea in the city’s existing codes.
All of the planning commissioners were interested in plan districts, a concept requested by the Port of Astoria and representatives of Astoria Warehousing in April. The waterfront property owners have urged for more flexibility within Bridge Vista. They believe a plan district, which delineates particular areas within Bridge Vista and requires a separate master plan, could provide more options for future development.
Between them, the Port and Astoria Warehousing control the properties where substantial new development would most likely occur.
On Tuesday, planning commissioners differed in their opinions on whether the plan districts would be able to construct taller buildings than what would be allowed in the rest of Bridge Vista.
In a presentation to the Planning Commission, Jim Knight, the Port's executive director, discussed the need for a community vision ahead of any master plan for a plan district.
He did not drill into specifics of what he hoped could be developed at individual properties or why less stringent codes were necessary for future development at the Port. Instead, he focused on the possibility of creating large open spaces and holding more events on the waterfront.
Price told Knight she needed to "address the elephant in the room." Open spaces and waterfront access are all things the Port could undertake now, she said. Also, she asked, referencing the Port's dire financial circumstances, given the internal turmoil and other issues, when the agency would get around to a master plan for the type of community amenities highlighted in Knight's presentation?
The Port would take it one step at a time, Knight responded.
The city is in the middle of developing a vision for the Uniontown neighborhood. The Port is wrapping up work on a five-year strategic plan.
"There are so many variables and such important decisions to make that a vision for what this would look like in the future is far more important than contesting individual building codes," Knight said outside of the meeting.
People who attended the meeting also questioned what will happen at the Port or properties included in the plan districts that may be in the hands of other developers.
Chris Farrar, of Astoria, a county planning commissioner, said he liked what Knight showed the group.
"I just really question if that will happen," he said.
Staff will present the Planning Commission with draft codes for the plan districts and the amendments to Bridge Vista at a meeting in June.
