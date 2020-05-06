Astoria faces a crush of approved building projects, including hotels, the conversion of the former Waldorf Hotel into workforce housing and Astoria School District’s school remodels.
Astoria has locked down a contracted plan reviewer for the next year to see those projects to completion.
The city has been working since June with Anthony Clifton, a building code reviewer who coordinates with applicants, architects and contractors on projects. The City Council on Monday approved an amended budget adding $500,000 in revenue and expenses related to Clifton’s work, extending his contract through next June for an additional $267,000.
The city shares a building inspector with Cannon Beach and only recently hired Megan Leatherman as its new community development director after more than two years of searching. In the meantime, it has contracted with independent planners to oversee code amendments and other projects. Such contracts are necessary when the city faces a glut of work, said City Manager Brett Estes.
The school district is in the middle of planning major remodels at three of its campuses. Construction is ongoing at the former Waldorf Hotel building, also known as the Merwyn Hotel, where Innovative Housing Inc. is creating 40 units of workforce housing.
Adrift Hospitality and owners of Buoy Beer Co. are developing the Bowline Hotel next to the brewery. A hotel company from Kansas City, Missouri is planning a 92-room development along Marine Drive at the site of Hauke’s Bayside Sentry Market, which was recently demolished. In addition, developer Mark Hollander has opted to extend building permits on a hotel approved at The Ship Inn, a former restaurant along Marine Drive.
“The amount of permits that we’ve received this year is the largest number of permits we have received in my 12 1/2 years at the city of Astoria,” Estes said. “Typically, we would see projects of this size and scope that have come in recently, in the tune of one to two large projects per year.”
City councilors, shocked by Clifton’s price tag compared to that of other city staff, shared their hopes that the city will eventually hire its own full-time building inspector.
Estes doesn’t anticipate this rate of projects to continue and doesn’t know how the coronavirus will affect the building market in the future. Leatherman will monitor workloads and work with Susan Brooks, the city’s finance director, to decide on staffing needs, he said.
“If there is the need to have a full-time building official, having a large number of projects, we can adjust,” Estes said. “Maybe the market for building officials can change over time.”
