The late Rev. Lance Peeler, who served as rector of Grace Episcopal Church until his death from cancer in May, hoped to have his ashes interred on church grounds.
Grace Episcopal hopes to build an inconspicuous columbarium underneath the staircase to its main entrance to store remains, or a living tree in the courtyard under which to bury them.
But first, Astoria must change a code dating back to the 19th century that bars the burial or storage of remains in city limits.
Elizabeth McWhorter, the interim rector at Grace Episcopal since September, said all five churches she’s been at have had some sort of place to inter remains on site.
“There have been more people that want to be cremated, and their remains kept, put in a sacred place,” she said. “Churches … they don’t have church yards anymore, so they’ve gone to columbaria.”
Grace Episcopal has tried several times to establish a place for interment on church grounds, said Jenny Ralls, the parish administrator.
“When Father Lance died, that was one of his major things he wanted to do,” she said. “And so it felt fitting to be able to try again.”
The city established Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton in 1897. Around that time came the prohibition on burials and interments in city limits, City Manager Brett Estes told the Planning Commission when it recently took up Grace Episcopal’s request.
“At the time, it was seen as a thing,” Estes said. “I think you were dealing with drinking water issues, and there’s a whole issue about cemeteries in city limits, and this whole effort to move them out of the city limits. So we’re dealing with some code language that goes back, if not decades, over 100 years.”
Planning commissioners, some unaware about the prohibition, were supportive of allowing columbaria inside or outside at places of worship as a conditional use subject to city approval. City Planner Barbara Fryer will return with code amendments in January.
Leaders at Grace Episcopal are holding back on planning a columbarium until the city amends the code. They are also considering a memorial garden in the courtyard next to the staircase under which remains would be buried. Peeler’s wife, Stacie Peeler, is storing his ashes in hopes of the columbarium being approved.
“She wants to be able to put him in his church,” Ralls said.
