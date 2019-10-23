The Astoria Planning Commission on Tuesday warmed to taller buildings and more development along the downtown waterfront, including new hotels over water in existing buildings.
The Urban Core, which includes downtown and waterfront properties between Second and 16th streets, is the last of four sections of the city’s Riverfront Vision Plan guiding development along the Columbia River. The City Council has approved new development rules for Bridge Vista in Uniontown, the Civic Greenway east of downtown and the Neighborhood Greenway in Alderbrook.
The outline for Urban Core anticipates a mix of commercial, residential and water-dependent uses with denser development and a preservation of river views. Some of the more controversial recommendations included prohibitions on certain uses over water, such as new hotels, homes and medical and professional offices.
The proposed prohibition on hotels came in part from criticism over the four-story Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites franchise approved by the City Council last year at the former Ship Inn restaurant. The approval sparked a review of development codes in the Bridge Vista section of the Riverfront Vision Plan to protect the public’s views along the waterfront, seen as the city’s most desirable commercial land.
But planning commissioners largely agreed that downtown was meant for denser development and fewer restrictions.
“Looking at some of the numbers we put on things (downtown), I think it really was in response to this kind of concern about what we lost in Bridge Vista,” Commissioner Jennifer Cameron-Lattek said. “And if we don’t have that concern anymore, do we feel differently about the height restrictions in the Urban Core area? Because if we do … this is where we should have a little more density and development.”
Much of the backlash to hotels has focused on chains like Marriott and the belief Astoria might be approaching too many rooms. The City Council raised the possibility of banning chain hotels and will discuss the issue in January. Rosemary Johnson and Matt Hastie, planning consultants for the city, said parking requirements would be a natural limiting factor on allowable hotels downtown.
The Bowline Hotel under construction next to Buoy Beer Co. might have been the last approved hotel on the downtown waterfront. But planning commissioners reached a consensus that other new hotels should be allowed as a conditional use in existing buildings, which property owners should be allowed to expand within the city’s height and mass restrictions.
The proposed building height restrictions include 28 feet over water, meaning the 39-room Bowline Hotel could be able to add a second story. Buildings could also rise to 35 feet over water for water-dependent uses, or with narrower widths higher up.
Property owners like Steve Fick, who owns a seafood-processing pier and a historic brick building he’s turning into a distillery at the foot of Fourth Street, had complained that the proposed code changes were too restrictive. Fick has pushed for flexibility and chafed at the notion he would not be able to use his buildings for things like hotels, while Bowline is under construction only a couple of blocks east.
Fick and Stephen Allen, a local accountant who owns five properties along the waterfront between 10th and 12th streets, asked Tuesday whether the city had looked at the economic impact of proposed restrictions.
“I hope you have given careful consideration to what this will do to all of us businesspeople who love this community and over the years have put a lot of time and effort into our properties,” Allen said.
After receiving a letter from the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association calling for flexibility, planning commissioners decided medical practices and other professional offices should also be allowed over water, whether in existing or new buildings. Such offices would bring higher-paying jobs downtown than hotels, Cameron-Lattek said.
The proposed development codes would preserve an 80-foot-wide swath of land along the Astoria Riverwalk and a 70-foot view corridor along streets. Planning commissioners agreed that buildings should be able to rise to 35 feet on land within 100 feet of the Riverwalk corridor. They dismissed a recommendation for stepbacks on higher stories, arguing the 35-foot height limit achieved the same desired outcome.
They agreed that farther inland, buildings should be allowed to 45 feet outright, essentially nixing a recommendation that affordable housing should be required in new buildings rising to four stories.
“I don’t think we should be talking about affordable housing in the most expensive property in Astoria under these circumstances,” Commissioner Cindy Price said.
With the amount of changes from what was originally recommended, the Planning Commission left the public hearing on the proposed Urban Core development rules open until Nov. 26.
Commissioners could then kick the recommendations up to the City Council, which could hold hearings in December and adopt the codes by next year.
