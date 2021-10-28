One of Clatsop County’s larger child care facilities will permanently close its prekindergarten classroom due to a lack of staff.
Sprouts Learning Center, formerly Lil’ Sprouts Academy, announced the closure in a letter to parents Thursday. The day care, run by the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department at the Astoria Recreation Center, relies on part-time workers and has struggled to retain and recruit employees.
The “Daffodils” classroom, which serves the day care’s oldest children, will close on Nov. 10. The closure impacts nine children and hits at a time when child care options are scarce on the North Coast and long waitlists are common.
The other four rooms at Sprouts will continue to operate normally for now, serving children as young as 6 weeks old up to 4 years old.
“It’s a devastating choice for all of us,” said Jonah Dart-McLean, the city's parks director. Many of the children in the prekindergarten classroom have been familiar faces at the day care center since they were small, he said.
But Sprouts has been operating with a skeleton crew for months.
October has been particularly challenging, Dart-McLean told parents. Five staff members resigned for various reasons. While three new hires are set to begin next month, the center is still in a vulnerable spot if an employee is not able to come to work because of illness or car trouble or is otherwise unavailable to give their full attention to a class, he said.
If a teacher needs to take a bathroom break, Dart-McLean or another administrator will often need to step in to maintain state-mandated student-to-teacher ratios.
The parks department opted to close the prekindergarten classroom because administrators felt older children would have an easier time finding alternative care. Sprouts is one of the few day care facilities in the area to offer infant care.
However, in his letter to parents, Dart-McLean warned further reductions in service could follow if the parks department loses more staff.
“We will do our best to provide as much advance notice as possible and will try to make accommodations as much as we can,” he wrote.
Staffing problems are not unique to Sprouts Learning Center. The child care industry — like many others — has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic to recruit new employees and hold onto existing ones.
The parks department has also had issues with staffing at the Astoria Aquatic Center.
City leaders say they support moving to a different model to ease the burden on the parks department. The city wants to establish a partnership with a private child care provider to take over operations at Sprouts Learning Center and free up more resources for other parks programs.
Dart-McLean is still gathering information. He hopes to have a better sense of what a potential partnership could look like by early next year.