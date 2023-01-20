An Astoria physician specializing in osteopathic medicine has been reprimanded by the Oregon Medical Board for unprofessional or dishonorable conduct.
Kevin Baxter, who founded Baxter Family Medicine and previously served as chief medical officer at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, was also issued a $5,000 fine, according to a stipulated order this month.
Under the settlement, Baxter must also complete courses in professional boundaries and ethics and get preapproval from the board’s medical director for supervision of a student or resident.
Any violation of the terms could lead to further disciplinary action, the order states.
Baxter, who has practiced in Astoria for two decades, joined Columbia Memorial in 2015 as a primary caregiver and was named chief medical officer in January 2020. Later that year, he stepped down from the role and returned to private practice. At the time, Baxter could not be reached for comment and the hospital declined to comment on why he left the position.
Last year, the medical board proposed to take disciplinary action against Baxter for violations of the Medical Practice Act, citing unethical conduct or practice. According to the complaint from the medical board in March, Baxter engaged in a physical, sexual relationship with a student who was under his supervision.