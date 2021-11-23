A duplex on Niagara Avenue in Astoria caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, displacing residents.

Firefighters responded to smoking materials in a garage that ignited a mattress, causing flames to burn the duplex. It took about 10 minutes for crews to extinguish the fire.

Astoria firefighters responded to a fire at a duplex in Astoria on Tuesday.

Officials said all occupants — including four adults, six children and five pets — were not injured.

The renters had insurance and the home is also insured, the Astoria Fire Department said.

The fire caused about $5,000 in damage to the families’ belongings. The dwelling suffered about $100,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the families.

