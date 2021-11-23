Astoria duplex damaged in fire The Astorian Nov 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A duplex on Niagara Avenue in Astoria caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, displacing residents.Firefighters responded to smoking materials in a garage that ignited a mattress, causing flames to burn the duplex. It took about 10 minutes for crews to extinguish the fire. Astoria firefighters responded to a fire at a duplex in Astoria on Tuesday. Lydia Ely/The Astorian Officials said all occupants — including four adults, six children and five pets — were not injured.The renters had insurance and the home is also insured, the Astoria Fire Department said.The fire caused about $5,000 in damage to the families’ belongings. The dwelling suffered about $100,000 in damage.The American Red Cross is helping the families. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Astoria Fire Department Duplex Social Services Insurance Building Industry Law Renter Firefighter Occupant Garage Official Resident Flame Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAtop the 11th Street stairs, a property owner at odds with the cityKiller apologizes to family of slain state trooperState finds gender discrimination at Knappa Fire DistrictParents in Knappa condemn potential student vaccine mandateDeaths: Nov. 18, 2021Walgreens employee in Warrenton stabbed in parking lotObituary: Larry PetersenDeath: Nov. 20, 2021Two virus deaths reported in countyObituary: Judith Aline Claterbos Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports