When a winter storm disrupted multiple emergency communication systems across the region, agencies on the North Coast had to wait several weeks for malfunctions to be addressed.
Interim City Manager Paul Benoit said Astoria's dispatch center had to wait longer for its technical support provider, Day Wireless Systems, to respond because the city did not have a contract with the provider.
"One problem with this approach is that regardless of the severity of a particular issue in the system, Day Wireless gives priority service to contracted agencies," Benoit told the City Council during a meeting Monday night.
To prevent a similar situation from happening again, Benoit said the city and subscribers of Astoria's dispatch center agreed to enter into a contract with the company.
Under the agreement approved by the City Council, Day Wireless Systems, a Milwaukie-based company that has provided support to the city for the past several years, will be required to respond to a major outage within four hours. The agreement will extend through June 2027.
The agreement includes two annual preventive maintenance inspections of all radio equipment and structures. The company will also provide a status report of the equipment, along with recommendations for equipment replacement schedules.
Astoria dispatch handles emergency calls for 15 agencies, including the Astoria and Warrenton police and fire departments, the sheriff’s office and rural fire districts.
Seaside, which operates its own dispatch center and handles calls for seven agencies, is also expected to sign an agreement in the coming weeks.
Astoria leaders said having both cities enter into agreements will ensure consistent maintenance of the emergency communications system for Clatsop County.
After staffing shortages at Astoria's dispatch center forced the cities to merge operations last fall, deficiencies in technology and interoperability were exposed.
The challenges revived talks about whether Astoria and Seaside should combine emergency dispatch centers into a single countywide 911 dispatch center. At the very least, the cities agreed to coordinate upgrades to improve interoperability.
"We experienced a lot of heartache with our radio system over the last fiscal year just because of maintenance and other issues that came up, especially with our temporary merger with the Seaside Police Department," Jeremy Hipes, Astoria's emergency communications manager, said.
"We found a lot of issues we did not know we had with our radio system. So, with that being said, we're probably going to be looking at spending a considerable amount of money in our radio system over the next five years. And I think this contract will help negate some of that cost of the labor that we are going to be accruing otherwise."