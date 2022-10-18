After hearing appeals for last-minute amendments, the Astoria City Council decided to extend a public hearing on code changes designed to remove barriers for new housing construction until early November.
The code changes are in response to recent revisions in state law intended to increase housing affordability and availability across Oregon.
Cities with a population over 10,000 — like Astoria — must comply with the new rules, which include allowing duplexes on residential lots that allow single-family homes. The city must also expand opportunities for lot divisions for middle housing, which enables units in duplexes and triplexes to be sold individually.
Recommendations made in Clatsop County’s 2019 housing study were also incorporated.
The Planning Commission approved the code changes in July after a lengthy public process. The City Council held the first public hearing on the changes in September and was expected to approve them on Monday night.
City leaders say the extension will give the city time to review the requests, which deal with homestay lodging in some residential zones, multifamily zoning in the general commercial zone and vacation rentals in historic buildings in commercial zones.
"We'll just bring a focus on those issues," Interim City Manager Paul Benoit said.
Outright or conditional?
One of the code changes before the City Council would allow homestay lodging in residential areas under under conditional use.
Right now, homestay lodging is permitted outright, and homeowners in residential areas can apply for licenses to rent bedrooms in their homes to visitors as long as they live on-site.
City staff had initially recommended prohibiting homestay lodging in low-density residential areas and allowing it under conditional use in other residential areas.
Planning commissioners, however, were concerned that prohibiting homestay lodging in low-density residential areas would prevent homeowners from being able to earn additional income. They were not convinced homestay lodging would impact housing supply, and chose to allow them in low-density residential areas under conditional use.
During the City Council meeting on Monday night, City Councilor Tom Brownson said he is satisfied with the current code, which allows homestay lodging in residential areas outright.
He said he stood by the homestay lodging ordinance the council adopted in 2018.
"I'm really satisfied with what we have for homestay is basically what I'm saying," Brownson said. "And I would not like to see further restriction because I think we did a good job with definition and where we put conditional use."
Joel Bergeman, the owner of Bergeman Construction in Astoria, said he purchased a historic fourplex on Bond Street with the goal of turning it into seasonal housing for workers.
Currently, multifamily housing is permitted outright in the general commercial zone. The proposed changes would allow multifamily housing outright as long as the ground floor is used for commercial purposes.
"Multifamily housing was outright permitted with no restrictions," Bergeman said, arguing that the proposed restriction would prevent him from providing more housing.
Trudy Van Dusen Čitović, the owner of Van Dusen Beverages, restated an appeal she made to the City Council earlier this month.
Čitović and others were concerned about an amendment that would allow hotels and vacation rentals in commercial zones along the Columbia River and Port of Astoria under conditional use instead of permitted outright.
She has argued that it could have an unintended consequence of making it difficult for investors to rehabilitate historic buildings.
"And I completely understand wanting to limit brand new construction of large-scale hotels and to making that a conditional use," Čitović said. "But the idea that perhaps there could be a limited number of transient lodging units within a historic building would really give investors like myself a way to see how to pencil out essentially to restore a historic building."
She added that it is very expensive and cumbersome to update commercial spaces into housing dwellings. A guaranteed income source from some vacation rentals makes it feasible for investors to create those units.
"But what do you have at the end of the day? Yes, it's a short-term rental," Čitović said. "But it's a dwelling that has all the life safety requirements so that if a future owner wanted to use that as long-term rental, it's got everything there.
"So what you're actually doing by allowing for this is incentivizing investors to turn commercial spaces into dwelling units."
Caution
During the meeting, Megan Leatherman, the city's community development director, cautioned the City Council about considering changes so late in the process.
She said the final version of the code changes came out of many public meetings and is ultimately supposed to reflect the community's input and state law.
To avoid the state code automatically taking effect, the changes must be adopted by the end of the year.
"I just get a little more concerned that this will just delay, delay and delay the more that we ask," Leatherman said. "We can see what's happening now with this ... that there are more comments and concerns about things even though it's been a year and a half since we've been working on it."