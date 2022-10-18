After hearing appeals for last-minute amendments, the Astoria City Council decided to extend a public hearing on code changes designed to remove barriers for new housing construction until early November.

The code changes are in response to recent revisions in state law intended to increase housing affordability and availability across Oregon.

The city is reviewing code changes intended to encourage more housing.

